Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $311,000 in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Graybug Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $4.74 on Friday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

GRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

