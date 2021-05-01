Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of PFSweb worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PFSweb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PFSweb by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.77.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFSW shares. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

