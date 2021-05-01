Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GHG opened at $12.56 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

GHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

