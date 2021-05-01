Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,741 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

PCB stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Also, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

