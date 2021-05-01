nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.670-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 960,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

