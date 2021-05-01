NXM Price Up 30.8% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $108.96 or 0.00190345 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $694.84 million and $120,620.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.41 or 0.00816536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00095338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

