Oasis Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.10 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $249.77 million and $18.10 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001511 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

