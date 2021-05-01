Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODT. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

