Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

NASDAQ OPI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 251,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.