Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

