Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

