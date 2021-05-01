Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

OHI opened at $38.00 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

