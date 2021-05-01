Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OHI stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several analysts have commented on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

