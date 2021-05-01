Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.02. 379,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

