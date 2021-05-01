ON Semiconductor (ON) to Release Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $39.00 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.