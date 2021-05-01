ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.68-3.92 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.68-3.92 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

