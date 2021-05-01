OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 204.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 149.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.22 and a 200-day moving average of $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

