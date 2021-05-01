OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

