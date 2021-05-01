OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $181.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

