OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.29 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

