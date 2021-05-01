OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 46,916 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,916 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

