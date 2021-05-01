OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,028 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $145.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $124.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

