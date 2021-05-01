OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM opened at $116.74 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

