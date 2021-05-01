OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.