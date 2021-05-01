Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.760-0.850 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 636,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,032. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

