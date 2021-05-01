Opacity Hits One Day Volume of $232,630.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Opacity has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $232,630.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opacity has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00864020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

