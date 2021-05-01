Open Governance Token 1-Day Volume Hits $1.84 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.22 or 0.00847302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00095580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.93 or 0.08585398 BTC.

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

