Oppenheimer Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $273.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.96.

NYSE:SYK opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

