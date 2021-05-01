Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 96.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 181.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

