Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,522,000 after acquiring an additional 185,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American States Water by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $34,998,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in American States Water by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American States Water by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AWR opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

