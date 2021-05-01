Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,200 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LXP opened at $12.24 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

