Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $150.22. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

