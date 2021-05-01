Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.20 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 659,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.