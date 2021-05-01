Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.53 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

