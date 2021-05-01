O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $552.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $373.14 and a 12-month high of $553.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.