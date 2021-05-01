ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $32,682.00 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $20,072.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

