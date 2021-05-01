ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.42

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.42 and traded as high as $81.24. ORIX shares last traded at $80.84, with a volume of 14,367 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ORIX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ORIX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in ORIX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

