Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

