Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVDA stock opened at $600.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.51. The company has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

