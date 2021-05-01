Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 33.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BP by 26.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $25.16 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

