Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.780-2.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

OTIS traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,449. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

