Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTTW remained flat at $$14.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Ottawa Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Ottawa Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

