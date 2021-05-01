Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $38,583,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after buying an additional 1,730,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $30,735,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.