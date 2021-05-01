Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.61

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 1144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 76,950 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 832,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 423,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

