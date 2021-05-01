Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.81, but opened at $77.47. Overstock.com shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 83,346 shares.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,395,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,483.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $279,916.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,418. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

