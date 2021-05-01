Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.63.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$29.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$7.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

