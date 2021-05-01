Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $112.00 at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

OC opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 10.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 184.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

