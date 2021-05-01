Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 852,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

