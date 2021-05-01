Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 50.8% in April

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 4.36% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 100,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,592. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

