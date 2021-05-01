Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

OXSQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

